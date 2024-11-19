Dana White: ‘Traditional Media Is Dead’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, UFC president Dana White, and Kid Rock pose for a photo during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cameron Walker

9:43 AM –Tuesday, November 19, 2024

UFC President Dana White says traditional media is “dead” and untrustworthy.

Advertisement

White made the comments at a press conference following the UFC event at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

He added that online influencers make up the new alternative media, suggesting that’s the reason why Donald Trump won the election.

“So, I’ve had this um, I’ve had this philosophy for the last five years that traditional media is dead and it doesn’t hold the influence that it used to hold the two most hated people in this world right now the media and the politicians,” he said. “Nobody trust them and nobody believes them and the true influence right now is with these kids that are on the internet. They’re called influencers. So, I’ve been creating relationships with these people over the last you know like I said four or five years. And this election was won on the internet.”

White went on to note that a new coalition of Hispanic, Black and young voters who reject traditional media sources made a difference in Trump’s victory.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!