Damar Hamlin Makes Bills’ Initial 53-Man Roster After Eight Months Since Cardiac Arrest

5:29 PM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has cleared his final hurdle to make his NFL comeback.

The 25-year-old defensive back has made the Bills 53-man roster, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

This comes after Hamlin’s future was uncertain after going into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

After nine days and receiving care in two hospitals to recover, he was cleared to resume football activities in April and was a full participant in organized team activities during the offseason.

Additionally, he took part in all team practices in training camp and played all three preseason games for the Bills.

Hamlin revealed his doctors told him his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis.

According to the American Heart Association, commotio cordis is caused by “an extremely rare consequence of blunt force trauma to the heart that happens at exactly the wrong time in the heart rhythm, causing the heart to stop beating effectively.”

Currently, Hamlin has been playing on special teams and as a backup role for safety.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was ecstatic about the third-year safety’s resilience.

“This is to some extent uncharted territory for me as well, and all of us. So, we’re just trying to do the best we can to be there for him,” McDermott told reporters earlier this month. “I try to keep a close eye on where he is and where he’s showing up and how he’s responding. And he’s done a great job.”

The Bills open up the season against the New York Jets on September 11th.

