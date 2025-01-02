Cybertruck Bomber and New Orleans Terrorist Were Both Military Veterans Who Served at the Same Base

(Background Image) First responders, some wearing Hazmat gear, gather outside the Fashion Show mall across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas as they investigate a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of the hotel’s entrance on January 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) / (Center image) 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger. (Photo via: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

1:29 PM – Wednesday, January 2, 2025

The now-deceased man responsible for Wednesday’s Cybertruck explosion in front of the Las Vegas-based Trump Hotel was a U.S. Army Green Beret who was previously deployed to Afghanistan twice, according to The Associated Press.

The man also reportedly served at the same base as the New Orleans (NOLA) New Year’s Day terrorist, who drove a rented truck with an ISIS flag through a crowd of people in the early hours of the morning. Additionally, both him and the NOLA terrorist utilized the same company to rent their vehicles.

37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger had parked his rented Cybertruck in front of Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.

The vehicle was full of firework-like explosives, eventually going off and injuring seven bystanders near the blast in addition to killing Livelsberger. Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill explained that he was found dead inside the vehicle with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head, with the handgun found at his feet.

Livelsberger reportedly served in the Army since 2006, rising up the ranks through multiple deployments until he was able to serve in the Green Berets, a highly trained special forces unit working to combat terrorism.

The former Green Beret was also awarded two Bronze Stars, along with a valor device for courage under fire, a combat infantry badge, and an Army Commendation Medal with valor.

The FBI stated that it was “conducting law enforcement activity at a residential address in Colorado Springs,” adding that the activity “is related to the explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday; due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information will be provided out of Denver.”

Livelsberger’s time in the military saw him working closely with critical intelligence capabilities in the special forces, allowing him access to highly sensitive military information. He was most recently stationed at Camp Panzer Kaserne in Germany, where he served as a remote and autonomous systems manager responsible for “operations, maintenance and integration” of drones for the Army.

Meanwhile, Livelsberger has now been linked to Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the radicalized terrorist and former Army veteran who killed at least 15 people on New Year’s Day after ramming his truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Both men rented the vehicles they used to commit their attacks from “Turo,” a vehicle rental company, simultaneously attacking within a few hours of each other.

Both men also served at Fort Bragg, now known as Fort Liberty.

terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42. (Photo via: FBI)

Another strange “coincidence” is that Jabbar and Livelsberger also both reportedly lived in North Carolina at the same time, according to the New York Post.

