Curtis Sliwa Arrested In Protest Against Migrant Housing

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:36 AM – Monday, August 21, 2023

Guardian Angels Founder Curtis Sliwa was arrested during a migrant shelter protest on Staten Island.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the former Republican New York City Mayor nominee was arrested at the Midland Beach Migrant Shelter protest.

According to authorities, the protest came after the decision of a former assisted living facility transforming into a migrant shelter.

Video shows Sliwa and supporters during the protest carrying handmade signs and chanting phrases like “Close the borders,” “Stop the invasion,” and “USA! USA!”

“I’ve taken it upon myself to lead this effort with good people all throughout New York state, because they are not going to get away with invading our country with illegal aliens,” said Sliwa.

Silwa and his supporters then gathered together, linking arms to block off the roads in front of the facility.

“Today, this is not Republican versus Democrat versus Independents,” said Sliwa. “We’re joined together at the hip in solidarity. It’s us and we, not I and me. It’s Americans versus those who would destroy the America that we know.”

The New York Police Department told protestors that if they did not leave the roadway and use the accessible walkways, they would be arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The idea to turn Island Shores into a migrant shelter is part of a larger dilemma since it is expected to cost the city more than $12 billion by July 2025, in addition to the city already spending a whopping $1.45 billion.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts