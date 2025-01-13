Country Star Carrie Underwood To Perform ‘America The Beautiful’ At Trump Inauguration 

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:25 PM – Monday, January 13, 2025

Country Music singer Carrie Underwood is expected to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Monday, a Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Underwood is expected to perform during Trump’s and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s inauguration on January 20th.

Political Reporter Matthe Foldi also shared a picture to X of the program for the inauguration that states Underwood will be singing “America the Beautiful” joined by the Arm Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

The 2005 “American Idol” winner is set to take the stage after Vance is administered the Vice Presidential Oath of Office and before Trump is given the Presidential Oath of Office.

Underwood had previously stated that she has made a point not to take any sides politically.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” Underwood said in an interview with the Guardian in 2019.

“It’s crazy,” she added. “Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

