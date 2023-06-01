Convicted Texas ‘Serial Killer’ turns himself in, may be linked to other cases

This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Raul Meza Jr. Meza Jr., a Texas man who authorities describe as a “serial killer,” was arrested on Monday, May 29, 2023, for two recent murders, four decades after pleading guilty to the killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to Austin police. (Austin Police Department via AP)

OAN’s Noah Herring

1:26 PM – Thursday, June 1, 2023

A Texas man who was previously convicted of murder, faces two new charges after calling police and turning himself in. Police are now looking into multiple cold cases that Raul Meza Jr. might be connected to.

The 62-year-old admitted to the murder of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton and the murder of former probation officer Jesse Fraga, who was his 80-year-old roommate.

Fraga was found dead with a belt wrapped around his neck when police responded to the house after a welfare check was requested by his family.

“I will let you know that Mr. Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again, and he was looking forward to it,” said Detective Patrick Reed.

Reed, who answered Meza’s phone call, was told that Meza murdered a woman soon after he was released from his previous murder conviction. The detective also stated that the details shared on the call had not been released to the public.

DNA that was recovered from the Lofton murder was also linked to Meza, but he was not charged until he called the police, according to authorities.

The Texas man was already convicted of aggravated robbery in 1975 and murder in 1982, where he pled guilty to the murder of an 8-year-old girl, according to Bruce Mills, the case’s main investigator.

Among these murder charges, police have identified “multiple cold cases that have a similar M.O. [modus operandi], and we’re looking into those for future leads,” Reed said.

According to police, there are between eight and ten cases that fit similar circumstances. Detective Katie Connor revealed that she was looking into “all the cold cases that could potentially be involved” with Meza. “So there is a good possibility that we will find additional cases as well,” she said.

“He’s killed how many people? We don’t know,” Mills said.

Meza was apprehended and booked into the Travis County Jail. He does not have a court date set.

