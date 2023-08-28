Controversial Cross-Dressing Teacher Who Sports Prosthetic Z-Cup Breasts Returns To Teaching

Stock Image. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:04 PM – Monday, August 28, 2023

A cross-dressing woodshop teacher in Canada who gained notoriety and made headlines for showing up to work with enormous prosthetic Z-cup breasts is returning to the classroom, according to reports.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Kayla Lemieux claims to have “gigantomastia,” a rare condition in which one’s breasts “become excessively large.”

However, Lemieux has also been seen and photographed numerous times in public afterwards without the artificial breasts, wig, or makeup, dressed as a man.

Prior to the gender “switch” and leave of absence, it was also reported that Lemieux had gotten into some trouble previously with school administrators after students reported the teacher for spouting offensive talking points and upsetting them with his political opinions.

Many have been skeptical and wondered if the woodshop teacher was simply “trolling” his students and the school staff or if he had a change of heart and decided that he wanted to identify as a woman.

When Lemieux was a woodshop teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Canada last year, he had sparked much controversy and was ultimately put on paid leave. According to the Toronto Sun, Lemieux will now be teaching at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Canada, for the upcoming academic year.

Tom Fisher, the principal of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, said in an email that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board institution had “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

“Should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans,” the memo said.

Special arrangements, such as “having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal” and “locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours” to combat potential backlash with the welcoming of the teacher, was also suggested in the statement.

The memo continued, requesting that students “email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit to speak to an employee” due to security concerns.

The principal did not specifically name Lemieux, but he informed parents and guardians that a teacher who was “recently the subject of public attention, pertaining to their gender expression, while teaching at a school in a different community” was joining the school staff and would be teaching a class.

“Our foremost priority is the success of our students,” Fisher wrote.

In an interview from last year, Lemieux refuted claims that the breasts were fake and that he was pretending to be transgender as a political statement or joke.

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux told The New York Post. “My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy,” Lemieux maintained.

