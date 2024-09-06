Conor McGregor Hints At Possible 2025 Presidential Run In Ireland: ‘I Am The Only Logical Choice’

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor smiles during the presentation of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in Marbella on July 18, 2024. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:00 PM – Friday, September 6, 2024

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor hinted at a potential future presidential run in Ireland, following a setback in his long-awaited return to the octagon.

McGregor, 36, hinted at the idea in a Thursday social media post, positioning himself as the countries “only logical choice.”

“As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it,” McGregor wrote. “So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!”

“These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely,” McGregor added. “Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”

The “Dáil” is the Irish parliament, which includes the country’s senate as well as the president.

The Irish president presides under the Taoiseach, or the “chief,” a similar role to a prime minister. The Irish president holds office for seven years and is allowed two terms, with the next upcoming election slated for 2025.

Mcgregor was previously scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, prior to breaking his toe during training, which set the fight back until at least next year, UFC CEO Dana White announced.

“We talked, and he wants to fight,” White stated. “We’ll figure it out. Not this year. He won’t fight this year.”

White’s comments prompted a response from McGregor, stating on X: “Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. December! Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!”

