Congressman who saw classified footage gives warning about UFOs

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:00 PM – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A Tennessee congressman who has personally seen and investigated classified UFO footage claims that extraterrestrial life forms could have technology that humanity “can’t handle.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who is on the House Oversight Committee which oversees UFO hearings, said that he has viewed unreleased classified footage during an appearance on the “Event Horizon” podcast.

“If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette,” Burchett said. “And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league.” “We couldn’t fight them off what we wanted to. That’s why I don’t think they’re a threat to us, or they would already have been,” Burchett added.

He claimed that the government has known about UFOs since 1897, however, officials have allegedly blocked the information from surfacing for reasons related to power, corruption, and financial influence.

The congressman asserted that visual proof of these crafts are out there and public on platforms like YouTube, Google and TikTok, and he also said that the most undeniable proof comes from the U.S. military and reported interactions that pilots have had with these unidentified flying objects.

“There are multiple occasions that I’ve talked to multiple pilots — the best pilots in the world,” Burchett said. “If you talk to some of the best pilots in the world, and they tell you that they’ve seen these objects, and then when they do report it, they get interrogated for like up to eight hours, and they get a blemish on the record.”

Burchett’s comments follow whistleblower David Grusch, a decorated Air Force veteran who is considered by many to be a credible source, who claimed that the government has been in a top-secret “80-year arms race” to weaponize and reverse-engineer crashed UFOs.

Grusch alleged that the information he received had been illegally withheld from Congress as the military had rushed to take advantage of the new technology in secret.

The House Oversight Committee is preparing a hearing to discuss the claims made by Grusch. Burchett and Rep. Anna Paulina (R-Fla.) will reportedly lead the committee’s investigation.

