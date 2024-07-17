Comer To Subpoena U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

House Oversight And Reform Committee Holds Hearing On Waste And Fraud In Federal Pandemic Spending WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 01: U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, delivers remarks during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee held the hearing to discuss COVID Pandemic Federal Spending. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:20 PM – Wednesday, July 17, 2024

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is set to subpoena U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Director Kimberly Cheatle, urging her testimony on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“While the Secret Service confirmed Director Cheatle was expected to appear for the Committee’s hearing on July 22, to head off any attempt by DHS to backtrack on her appearance, the Chairman will issue a subpoena for her to attend,” a spokesperson for the panel said in a statement. “Director Cheatle must answer to Congress and the American people about the historic failure that occurred on her watch.”

House Republican conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) told The Post that the planned Oversight briefing would have been “the first opportunity” to ask “very important and tough questions.”

“The American people need 100% transparency — and they need it fast,” Stefanik emphasized. “Once we have that opportunity to ask those questions, then I think the decision will be made.”

The House Homeland Security Committee also confirmed that another hearing will be held July 23rd with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Cheatle.

“The American people want answers on what happened Saturday in Pennsylvania,” Homeland Security chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) demanded in a statement. “Secretary Mayorkas and Director Cheatle are responsible for the department and the agency charged with securing our homeland and protecting our nation’s chief executives and candidates, while Director Wray leads the agency with the vital responsibility of investigating this attempted assassination.”

Mayorkas had stated that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin, should have never had “a direct line of sight like that to the former president.”

Trump was speaking from an outdoor stage in Pennsylvania on Saturday when a bullet from a 20-year-old shooter grazed his ear. Crooks fired multiple rounds into the crowd after scaling to the roof of a building outside the rally’s security perimeter.

