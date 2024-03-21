Comer To Invite Biden To Testify In Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, delivers remarks during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

11:00 AM – Thursday, March 21, 2024

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer plans to invite President Biden to testify in the impeachment inquiry hearings.

Comer (D-Ky.) posted on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, saying he would invite Biden in the coming days to give his own testimony.

He also would ask Biden to explain why his family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign companies with his assistance.

House Republicans held their second impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing included testimony from several witnesses. Notably, Hunter Biden and his former businesses partner Devon Archer declined invitations.

Comer claims the Biden’s sold the Biden brand around the world to enrich their family.

“There’s no other explanation,” Comer stated. “Either Joe Biden is complicit or Joe Biden is incompetent.”

White House spokesman Ian Sams criticized Comer’s plans. Sams said he knows 20-plus witnesses have testified that the president did nothing wrong.

