Comer Says He Will Issue Subpoena For Hunter & James Biden’s Bank Records

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) presides over a Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing is expected to focus on the constitutional and legal questions House Republicans are raising about President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:21 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has announced he will be issuing subpoenas for bank records of personal and business accounts for Hunter Biden and James Biden.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Comer (R-Ky.) announced that as a part of the House GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, he will subpoena the bank records of his son Hunter Biden, his brother James Biden and their affiliated companies saying it is the “next step of [the] investigation.”

According to House Republicans, top bank records might be the “smoking gun” proof lacking from their charges that President Biden was intimately involved in and benefited from his family’s domestic and foreign business dealings.

Comer explained to the press earlier this week that he sought to subpoena Hunter and James Biden’s records because they want to “follow the money” that the Bidens and other family members allegedly obtained through shell businesses.

“We want to know what happened with the money once they were received by the Biden’s in their personal accounts,” Comer said. “It’s looking like we’re going to be asking for his bank records, I mean, all roads lead to Joe Biden. From day one this has been an investigation into Joe Biden not his son. His son is a key central figure because we believe Hunter was the frontman for the Biden family influence scheme.”

Comer stated that the panel got bank records indicating Hunter Biden received wires from Beijing with Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence listed as the beneficiary address.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Biden’s do with this money from Beijing?” Comer said.

According to the committee, Hunter Biden collected more than $250,000 in the summer of 2019. In their announcement, the panel did not divulge the bank wires.

Hunter Biden is said to have frequently exploited his father’s address and formerly lived in Wilmington.

White House Spokesperson Ian Sams responded to the claims in a post on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, saying that this is what “extreme republicans have sunken too.”

“Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents’ house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer,” Sams wrote. “It’s bananas. Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to.”

According to Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, the wires were loans and that Hunter Biden’s permanent residence at the time was his father’s home.

“This was a documented loan (not a distribution or pay-out) that was wired from a private individual to his new bank account which listed the address on his driver’s license, his parents’ address, because it was his only permanent address at the time,” Lowell said.

There is reportedly no indication yet that any of the money is tied to President Biden.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts