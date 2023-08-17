Comer Demands Nat’l Archives Show Unredacted Emails Involving Hunter And Joe’s Ties To Ukraine And Burisma

WASHINGTON, DC – (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:53 PM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer sent a letter to the National Archives on Thursday requesting to view any unredacted records during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Advertisement

The request also mentioned the release of all emails pertaining to his son Hunter’s business dealings with Burisma and Ukraine in general.

Republicans have recently inched closer to launching an impeachment inquiry based on Hunter’s purported foreign business dealings.

The committee is asking for unrestricted special access to records from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), titled, “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden.”

According to the NARA, the two emails released dated May 27th, 2016, and June 15th, 2016, were sent from Biden’s aide at the time, John Flynn.

The contents in the email chain included Biden’s daily schedule for planned meetings with Ukrainian government officials.

Additionally, in the request, Comer asked for the emails and documents in their original form, as opposed to censored versions or emails using different names for Biden, like “Robin Ware.”

One highlighted document referenced Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian parliament on December, 9th, 2015.

In 2016, Burisma’s owner at the time, Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly told an FBI informant that he was forced into paying $10 million in bribery payments to Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for getting rid of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

“The Committee’s need for these Vice-Presidential records is specific and well documented,” Comer’s letter stated. “The committee seeks to craft legislative solutions aimed at deficiencies it has identified in the current legal framework regarding ethics laws and disclosure of financial interests related to the immediate family members of Vice Presidents and Presidents deficiencies that may place American national security and interests at risk.”

In June, the White House denied that Joe Biden ever accepted any bribes, referring to the allegations as “malarkey.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts