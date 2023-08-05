Colorado Raises Gun Buying Age To 21

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:45 AM – Saturday, August 5, 2023

A new Colorado law will raise the legal gun buying age from 18 to 21 years of age on Monday.

The new law, SB23-169, is part of a collection of new “gun reform” laws that were approved and signed by Governor Jared Polis (D-Colo.) in the spring.

The law will go into effect statewide on Monday, with the only exceptions being active members of the United States military, peace officers, and people who have been certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training board.

The sponsors of the new law clarified that this was not meant to criminalize legal gun owners, but to protect the young people of the state. The State Majority House Leader, Monica Duran (D-Colo.), said that this law is a result of the increase in domestic violence.

“This isn’t trying to infringe on anybody’s rights,” she said. “What it comes down to is saving lives, we know that youth suicide has increased. The easier it is to access something, the more likelihood that it can be used in a way that could be detrimental to not just our youth but our community.”

Gun rights groups throughout the state have filed lawsuits against the Governor’s office and the state as a result of the new series of laws being passed. Rocky Mountain Gun Owners have also filed a lawsuit, as well as a Temporary Restraining Order to try and prevent the law from going into effect.

The group argued that the law is unconstitutional, and that if a person under 21 can be drafted into the military and put their life on the line for their country, then they should be able to own a gun.

“You can be drafted into the military. You can go and die for your country, but you can’t own a gun. That’s just wrong,” the group Executive Director Taylor Rhodes told Fox 21.

Gun shops and ranges across the state will most likely see a decrease in sales and profits, however, some say they are more worried about the people’s ability to defend themselves.

DCF Guns store manager, Kevin Day, spoke with Fox 21 and said that the best thing they can do moving forward is to “continue to educate the public.”

“People under the age of 21 are no longer going to have the right to defend themselves with firearms,” Day said. “The best thing we can do is continue to educate the public.”

