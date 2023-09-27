Colin Kaepernick Appeals To New York Jets In Letter For Practice Squad Chance

Colin Kaepernick makes a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:07 AM – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in an NFL game since 2016, has appealed to the New York Jets hoping the team would sign him to the team’s practice squad.

In a letter shared on social media by musician J. Cole, Kaepernick reached out to Jets general Manager Joe Douglas last week giving his reasoning on why the franchise should give him a chance with the practice squad.

He explained in the letter that he would be able to give an added advantage in preparing for the next three games, while giving the team a chance to evaluate him without pressuring the Jets struggling quarterback Zach Wilson.

Kaepernick listed two benefits to having him on the practice squad.

“1. It gives your Defense, the advantage of getting a truer read on the more mobile/athletic/versatile quarterbacks it will face when in weeks 4, 5 and 6 ([Patrick] Mahomes, [Russell] Wilson, and [Jalen] Hurts). I would consider it a privilege to be able to do this and would take on this responsibility with the dedication and passion as if it were the QB1 position,” Kaepernick wrote.

“2. This would also allow you guys as an organization to take a real look at where I’m at football wise, in game-like situations against an elite defense, while also not putting any competitive pressure on Zach. I understand the importance of keeping him confident and focused as QB1, and I would only look to boost that confidence in any interactions that we may have if I was given this role within the team.”

Furthermore, the former player said Wilson “has the tools” to get the Jets to the Super Bowl.

However, if he is unable to, Kaepernick said he can give the jets both “worst case” and “best case” scenarios with his “risk-free contingency plan.”

“I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down. However, I know that there may naturally be uncertainties from you, and possibly from others about my playing abilities. This plan, I believe, allows me to be a great service to the team as a practice squad QB, while also giving you a low-commitment chance to assess my capabilities to help in any other capacity you may see fit,” he wrote.

He also said in the letter he has never stopped training since he has been out of the league since 2016.

“I’ve never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room. I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself. I say this to give you some perspective on where I’m at physically,” he said.

The former quarterback has been outspoken on the perceived police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. He also made headlines when he would kneel in protest during the national anthem when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Additionally, Kaepernick has also been outspoken about the NFL by making a video ad comparing it to slavery.

Kaepernick’s last NFL workout was for the Las Vegas Raiders in May of 2022, but nothing came of it.

