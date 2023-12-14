Coca-Cola Recalled 2,000 Cases Of Sodas Due To Possible Contamination

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

9:59 AM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

Several Coca-Cola products have been recalled in multiple states over the products containing “foreign material.”

Coca-Cola recalled cans of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange that were distributed in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, which contained unknown material.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disclosed the recall in a filing that they said began on November 6th.

The filing includes 1,557 cases of 12-ounce cans of Sprite, 417 cases of Diet Coke, and 14 cases of Fanta Orange.

Currently, it remains unclear what the “foreign material” could be and what possible risks it poses to any consumers.

According to NBC News, Coca-Cola said the recall is complete and there are no more cans of soda that are affected on the market.

The recalled Fanta and Sprite cans both have a best-by date of July 29, 2024.

