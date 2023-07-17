Coast Guard Seizes $158M Worth Of Drugs In San Diego

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

6:02 PM – Monday, July 17, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded 17,100 pounds of cocaine and marijuana in San Diego, California, on Monday.

The drugs, which are worth an estimated $158 million, were taken from smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard. In total, the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Vigilant, Mohawk and Steadfast confiscated more than 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana between May and July.

“The crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Vigilant, Mohawk and Steadfast worked diligently to combat transnational organized crime, disrupt drug flow and prevent a significant amount of drugs from reaching the U.S.,” said Rear Adm. Andrew Sugimoto, commander of the Coast Guard’s Eleventh District. “Their unwavering commitment while interdicting drug smugglers at sea is not only commended, but their continued efforts are unmatched.”

During a press conference on Monday, Lt. Cecelia Hosley said that at least 14 individuals were detained during the seizures.

Officials stated that once all the cases are prosecuted, the offloaded drugs will be destroyed.

Since being commissioned in 1968, U.S.C.G.C Steadfast has completed over 340 search and rescue cases, intercepted over 1.6 million pounds of marijuana, and 75,000 pounds of cocaine.

