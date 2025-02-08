Coast Guard: Missing Alaska Plane Found, No Survivors 

(Photo via; United States Coast Guard Alaska)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:40 AM – Saturday, February 8, 2025

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has located the plane that had gone missing in Alaska with 10 people on board.

Advertisement

On Friday, the USCG announced they have located the missing aircraft approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome.

They also stated that 3 individuals were originally found inside and reported to be deceased. The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane.

The commuter flight, operated by Bering Air, was flying from Unalakleet to Nome in western Alaska when its position was lost about 12 miles offshore, according to the Coast Guard.

FlightRadar data shows that the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX last reported over Norton Sound at 3:16 p.m. local time on Thursday.

During the news conference, the Coast Guard said that data showed a “rapid loss in elevation and rapid loss in speed” for the aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated he spoke with Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Ak.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) to offer the Department of Transportation’s full support.

“The @FAANews is providing an investigator from the Aviation Safety Office of Accident and Prevention,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!