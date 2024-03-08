Coast Guard Investigates Reports Of Possible Oil Spill Off Huntington Beach Coast

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:11 AM – Friday, March 8, 2024

On Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard was looking into reports of an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California.

Advertisement

At about 7 p.m. PST on Thursday, a local beach goer called officials to report a possible oil spill in the ocean off the shore of Orange County. Upon arrival, the Coast Guard discovered an apparent “sheen in the water” extending over two miles in the ocean.

The purported spill is located roughly two miles off Huntington Beach’s coast. Officials say they do not know the exact cause. While confirming that the spill was not a natural occurrence, officials speculated that it could have “resulted from a platform,” the report stated.

To identify the source, the Coast Guard is now testing the area. City officials stated that although they have not been able to verify reports or specifics of the leak, they are still assessing the coastline.

As of right now, no additional information has been released to the press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!