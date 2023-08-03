Co-Conspirators Descriptions Released In Trump Indictment

President Donald Trump speaks at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

12:42 PM – Thursday, August 3, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump has been indicted for the third time in less than five months. This time, he will be arraigned in Washington, D.C., regarding his alleged involvement in January 6th.

Advertisement

In the special counsel’s probe, Jack Smith claimed that the Republican candidate attempted to overturn the 2020 election with the help of co-conspirators. The charging documents listed six co-conspirators.

The Co-Conspirators’ names were not mentioned in the document. However, the probing details alluded to who the individual’s identities were.

Co-Conspirator 1 was described as “an attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.”

Many speculate that this was referring to Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani is the president’s former personal attorney and campaign manager.

Prosecutors also allege that this person called then Arizona-Speaker of the House, Rusty Bowers, to discuss election results. Quotes provided in the indictment are similar to ones that Giuliani once stated in a call to Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

It is believed that Co-Conspirator 2 is John Eastman. Eastman is a law professor and Trump’s legal advisor who was described as “an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election.”

The indictment claimed that this co-conspirator “circulated a two-page memorandum” with a scheme to have then-Vice President Mike Pence overturn the election results.

Co-Conspirator 3 is assumed to be Sidney Powell. Powell is a former Trump attorney. This conspirator was described as “an attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud the Defendant privately acknowledged to others sounded ‘crazy.'”

Prosecutors stated that this individual filed a lawsuit against the governor of Georgia citing “massive election fraud.” They went on to state that the lawsuit was dismissed on December 7th, 2020. This information is consistent with a lawsuit she filed against Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.).

Former Justice Department official Jeffery Clark is thought to be Co-Conspirator 4. In the indictment, this person is described as “a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the Defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.”

The indictment directly quoted an email that was sent to the Justice Department official. The email rebutted Clark’s attempt to overturn the election result.

Co-Conspirator 5 is believed to be Kenneth Chesebro. Chesebro is a pro-Trump lawyer who was described in the indictment as a campaign-related attorney. It is stated that Co-Conspirator 5 “sent Co-Conspirator 1 an email memorandum that further confirmed that the conspirators’ plan was not to use the fraudulent electors only in the circumstance that the Defendant’s litigation was successful in one of the targeted states — instead, the plan was to falsely present the fraudulent slates as an alternative to the legitimate slates at Congress’s certification proceeding.”

On December 13th, 2020, Chesebro wrote an email to the former New York mayor proposing that Pence dismiss Biden’s electoral votes from states where the Trump campaign found fake electors.

However, the identity of Co-Conspirator 6 is the most unclear. According to the indictment, this individual is “a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

Prosecutors stated that this mystery person spoke with Giuliani about which attorney “could assist in the fraudulent elector effort in the targeted states, and he received from Co­ Conspirator 6 an email identifying attorneys in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.”

Although the arraignment details are still shaky and could be subject to changes, the Democrats’ continuous battle to bring down Donald Trump through whatever means possible remains a long-sought after aim for his detractors and opponents. Democrats believe that these charges could eventually hinder Trump’s pursuit for the 2024 presidential nomination, where he is polling ahead of every other GOP running mate.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts