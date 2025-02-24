Clint Hill, USSS Agent Who Shielded First Lady Jackie Kennedy During JFK Assassination, Dies At 93

B| JFK’s car as Hill Clint climbs in. A gunshot can be seen on the windscreen. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images) F| Clint Hill attends the Always At The Carlyle Premiere on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Always at the Carlyle)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:51 PM – Monday, February 24, 2025

Clint Hill, the notable U.S. Secret Service agent who shielded First Lady Jacqueline (Jackie) Kennedy during former Democrat President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, has died at 93.

Lisa McCubbin Hill, his wife, posted to Instagram in order to announce his death.

“It is with a broken heart that I must announce the passing of my remarkable husband, Clint Hill,” Lisa posted. “He died peacefully at home, in my arms, on February 21st, 2025.”

“From the moment we met, there was an undeniable spark between us,” his wife added on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We had that once-in-a-lifetime love that everyone hopes for—a relationship filled with passion, respect, admiration, and the pure joy of being together.”

“I am eternally grateful for every day and every moment of the past 15 years we shared,” she wrote. “To us, forever. Rest in Peace my Sweet Prince.”

According to a report by the Associated Press, Hill died on Friday at his California home.

At the time, Hill was a 31-year-old Secret Service agent who was assigned to First Lady Jackie Kennedy, taking on the role of being her protection detail. Hill traveled with the couple to Dallas, Texas, on November 22nd, 1963.

During the incident, the agent was caught on video, as well as captured in famous photographs, jumping onto the back of the vehicle carrying the president and first lady when gunshots erupted, killing the nation’s 35th president. In the photographs, the first lady can be seen crawling toward Hill as she exits the convertible amid the mayhem.

“On November 22, 1963, three shots were fired in Dallas,” Hill posted to X on the 61st anniversary of the assassination in 2024. “The horrific images are still vivid. I was a 31-year-old unknown Secret Service agent, suddenly thrust into history. At 92, I have come to terms with my place in history. I tried. I was unsuccessful, but at least I tried.”

