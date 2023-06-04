Climate activist group slashing SUV tires claims to be active in 18 countries, including U.S.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:49 PM – Sunday, June 4, 2023

A far-left international organization has expanded its operations to 18 nations while encouraging crowds of climate activists to puncture the tires of parked sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in an effort to “fight global warming.”

Advertisement

The U.K.-based organization known as the Tyre Extinguishers has taken credit for tire-deflation operations in a number of American cities, including Boston, Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco, as well as cities in England, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy, among others.

Most recently, on Thursday, Tyre Extinguishers members carried out their efforts in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Reports coming in of very angry #CarShaggers who are upset they can’t drive their massive tanks around Lisbon. Oh no!” the group said. “Welcome to the fun, Portugal! Now that we’ve had our first action in Lisbon, where’s next?”

The statement featured a picture of a booklet that the activists posted in Portuguese on one of the targeted SUVs.

The organization’s website includes a template for brochures that activists can use during operations, as well as instructions for quickly inflating the tires of parked cars. After deflating an SUV’s tires, members of the group reportedly leave a piece of paper detailing the reason for the action, with the headline “ATTENTION – your gas guzzler kills,” on the windshield of the vehicle.

A main talking point among many of the tire-slashing victims is how ironic it is that the organization that claims to care so much about the environment does not mind wasting paper for their pamphlets and information sheets.

“You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car,” the pamphlet said. “We did this because driving around in urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

“We are people from all walks of life with one aim: To make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas,” the group’s website adds. “We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers. We do this with a simple tactic: Deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience for their owners.”

The Tyre Extinguishers admit that their group lacks a hierarchical leadership structure, but they define themselves as a “leaderless, autonomous movement of groups that act independently.”

According to the movement, businesses like The DundeeFlators in Scotland, Les Degonfleurs in France, and SUVVersive in Italy now exist solely to deflate people’s tires.

Over 10,000 SUVs’ tires have had their air pressure reduced as a result of activists with the Tyre Extinguishers. The group stated that on a single night in November of last year, its members “disarmed” over 900 SUVs in a synchronized action across numerous locations in the U.S. and Europe.

“This is the biggest coordinated global action against high-carbon vehicles in history, with many more to come,” the group warned on social media platforms.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts