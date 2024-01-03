Claudine Gay To Keep $900K Salary As Harvard Professor

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

12:43 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay is set to stay at the Ivy League university in a new role as a professor.

After resigning from her role as Harvard president on Tuesday amid numerous plagiarism allegations and the way she handled anti-Semitism on campus, it was announced that she will still remain associated with the school. This time, Gay will be a professor and her salary will be at least $900,000.

Gay released a resignation letter but did not specify what her new position as a faculty member will entail.

“I believe in the people of Harvard because I see in you the possibility and the promise of a better future. These last weeks have helped make clear the work we need to do to build that future—to combat bias and hate in all its forms, to create a learning environment in which we respect each other’s dignity and treat one another with compassion, and to affirm our enduring commitment to open inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth,” Gay wrote. “I believe we have within us all that we need to heal from this period of tension and division and to emerge stronger. I had hoped with all my heart to lead us on that journey, in partnership with all of you. As I now return to the faculty, and to the scholarship and teaching that are the lifeblood of what we do, I pledge to continue working alongside you to build the community we all deserve.”

Gay’s resignation comes amid mounting charges of plagiarism and lingering questions about her capacity to combat anti-Semitism on the college campus following her catastrophic congressional hearing on December 5th.

Throughout her brief term, Gay overcame different issues and scandals, including accusations of plagiarism in her academic work and nationwide anger regarding her handling of campus activities during Hamas’ October 7th attack.

The Free Beacon news outlet revealed on Monday, that Gay was accused of six additional charges of plagiarism in an unsigned complaint that was submitted to the school.

In 2021, Gay earned $879,079 as a faculty of arts and sciences dean. In records published by the university, it was revealed that in 2020 she earned $824,068.

Lawrence Becow, Gay’s predecessor, had reportedly made $1.3 million annually before he left.

It is unclear how much of the presidential salary Gay will be entitled to as she only served six months as president.

