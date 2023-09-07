City Council In CA Approves Ban On Mask And Vaccine Mandates

(Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

4:50 PM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

A city in Southern California has officially banned mask and vaccine mandates.

On Wednesday, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 in favor of banning mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city.

However, for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, they will still be required to wear masks in certain settings.

Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark introduced the motion at the Huntington Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The mayor claimed, in regard to the mask mandates enforced in the city from 2020 to 2021, that they “unnecessarily limited the freedoms of the citizens of Huntington Beach, even those who were not around anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or at risk of any exposure.”

The Orange County Health Care Agency stated on Thursday that there are currently 60 people who have the COVID-19 virus that are now being treated in hospitals.

In addition, 1,053 positive cases for COVID-19 were recorded last week, along with three fatalities. If a patient tests positive for COVID-19 at the time of their death then it is considered a COVID-19 fatality.

City officials will reportedly return to the council and present a resolution to vote on at the Huntington Beach City Council’s upcoming scheduled hearing.

