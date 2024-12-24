Christmas Eve Travel Chaos: American Airlines Grounded Flights Cause Massive Delays Nationwide

American Airlines agent assists a traveler at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 20, 2024 ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday. Based on estimates from air carries 3.66 million passenger will travel through O’Hare and Midway International Airports in Chicago between December 20 and January 2. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:24 AM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

After a brief outage that grounded and delayed all American Airlines flights during one of the most popular travel periods of the year, the airline says it has resumed normal service operations Tuesday morning.

American Airlines said a “vendor technology issue” was responsible for delaying all of its flights in the U.S.

The airline warned travelers just after 6:30 a.m. that it was “experiencing a technical issue with all American flights,” without elaborating. American later blamed a “vendor technology issue” for the problem.

However, the company began boarding flights again at around 8 a.m. ET, and flights have since resumed, airline spokeswoman Sarah Jantz told CNN.

“That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning,” American Airlines said. “It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop order for all American flights. The FAA said in a statement that American requested a nationwide ground stop but it referred all questions to the airline for more information.

The outage came on a day when the airline is scheduled to have over 3,300 domestic flights. The airline resumed with residual delays but without a massive number of cancellations.

American said delayed customers should be on their way with minimal disruption.

“Expect some delays throughout the day but [we’re] working to mitigate those and avoid cancels,” Jantz said. “We have a smaller schedule today and have the staffing to support the quick recovery.”

Despite the turmoil, only 26 flights across all airlines were canceled so far across America, according to data tracker FlightAware.

Over 1,000 flights into, within and out of the United States were delayed, which was a number that picked up shortly after the American outage, but officials believe it could be caused by the amount of people traveling and some winter weather in the Northeast.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, almost 40 million passengers are expected to travel through an airport over the holidays until January 2nd.

American has thousands of flights each day to over 350 destinations in over 60 countries.

