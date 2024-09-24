Chris Cuomo Scolds Democrat AOC After She Denounced Israel Over ‘Exploding Pagers’ That Injured, Killed Hezbollah Terrorists

(L) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / (R) Chris Cuomo attends the Endometriosis Foundation Of America’s (EndoFound) 12th Annual Blossom Ball at Gotham Hall on May 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:35 PM – Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Television journalist anchor at NewsNation, Chris Cuomo, blasted Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), a far-left pro-Palestine “Squad” member, for condemning Israel over their use of detonating pagers to take down Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Advertisement

“Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians. This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology,” AOC posted on X (Twitter).

After the New York Democrat accused Israel of “clearly and unequivocally violat[ing] international humanitarian law,” Cuomo, the host of his primetime news talk show on the NewsNation cable channel, called her out after she seemingly stood up for the Islamist terrorists.

“Why don’t you mention the pagers were on members of a terrorist organization that is committed to destroying Israel?” Cuomo asserted.

“Would you have been defending al Qaeda when America was lighting them up in Iraq?”

In her response to Cuomo, Ocasio-Cortez said that two children were killed in the pager attacks, including a 9-year-old Lebanese girl. Surfacing reports say that the slain children were direct relatives of Hezbollah terrorists.

“What did the 9 year old girl who was killed do to deserve that, Chris?” AOC wrote. “Insinuating that anyone who questions how operations unfold, including civilian casualties, is siding with terrorists is a deeply ugly rearing of our past. Would you cheerlead going back into Afghanistan?” she continued.

AOC’s response follows a distinct pattern, as the Democrat Congresswoman has a history of being accused of standing up for terrorists and civilians in Gaza who follow and approve of their Hamas-controlled government, which has one global goal, destroying the State of Israel and its people.

“Seventy-one percent of all Palestinians supported Hamas’s decision to attack Israel on October 7,” according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ highlighted poll, which was released on March 20, 2024. “While Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels across the Middle East talking about a two-state solution and a Palestinian state, the main impediment to such schemes remains the same: a radicalized Palestinian population that supports terrorism against Israel instead of peacemaking.” said Richard Goldberg, FDD Senior Advisor.

Meanwhile, Cuomo added that Ocasio-Cortez was “dead wrong” in her criticisms of Israel during his Friday broadcast on NewsNation. He specifically questioned whether it is “against U.S. law” to hide bombs within pagers that are directly going to Islamist terrorists who wish death on Israel and the U.S.

“One, Israel is not one of the United States, so they don’t follow our laws or rules,” Cuomo reminded her. “Second, if the representative was suggesting by that comparison that the United States should therefore not support Israel, good luck with that.”

Cuomo argued that Israel was clearly justified in utilizing the discreet, intelligent tactic because “a group of bloodthirsty terrorists [were] coming for [them].”

“So, did she not read that part because she’s not a lawyer or not thorough, or did she intentionally not want to be fair?”

He also noted that Ocasio-Cortez had conveniently forgotten to mention the recent violence and bomb threats made against Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and other conservative politicians.

“AND she said nothing about the assassination attempts against former President Trump,” Cuomo highlighted. “Clearly, she does not value her opponents as humans the way she does herself,” Cuomo said about Ocasio-Cortez. “That is a bigger problem than her getting the law wrong and accusing an ally under siege of war crimes.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!