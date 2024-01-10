Chris Christie Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a “Tell It Like It Is” town hall at the Bedford Event Center on December 19, 2023 in Bedford, New Hampshire. (Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:36 PM – Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Chris Christie has officially announced that he has suspended his 2024 campaign to become the next president of the United States.

On Wednesday, Chris Christie (R-N.J.) revealed that he was dropping out of his unsuccessful 2024 campaign to become POTUS in front of a live audience during a town hall event, having hinted at a “significant announcement” before stepping onto the stage in New Hampshire.

Christie was far behind in the polls compared to his Republican counterparts. For the Iowa Republican caucus, which is set to take place this Monday, Christie only received 3% of the vote.

45th President Donald Trump currently has 52% support in The Hawkeye State, according to polls.

This is the former New Jersey governor’s second failed attempt at becoming the presidential commander-in-chief and taking over the White House.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

