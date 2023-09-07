China Will Send Delegation To North Korea Amid Tensions Over Rumored Russian Weapons Deal

(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:20 PM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

This week, a delegation from the People’s Republic of China will reportedly visit North Korea.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Vice Premier Liu Guozhong is scheduled to head a delegation to North Korea to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of the “hermit kingdom.”

The North Korean government’s official news agency, Korean Central News Agency, announced the worldwide gathering on Thursday.

The country will commemorate its 75th birthday on Saturday with a state-approved military parade.

A few days after North Korea declared that leader Kim Jong Un intended to visit Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chinese delegation’s visit was made public.

Kim and Putin will reportedly meet when they are both in Vladivostok, Russia, for the Eastern Economic Forum. The event, which promotes foreign investment in Russia’s Far East, is scheduled to take place from September 10th to September 13th.

Putin is hoping that North Korea will provide Russia with anti-tank missiles and artillery rounds.

According to sources cited by The New York Times, Kim demands that Russia provides North Korea with sophisticated technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines in exchange. Additionally, Kim requested food aid for his starving nation.

During a news conference, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan threatened reprisal if the two global leaders reached a weapons agreement.

“[This] is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community,” Sullivan said. “We will continue to call on North Korea to abide by its public commitments not to supply weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians.”

The White House confirmed in a statement that the United States anticipates “leader-level diplomatic engagement” on the prospective arms transaction with Russia.

“We urge the D.P.R.K. to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia,” an NSC spokeswoman told the press.

U.S. intelligence indicated that Russian officials recently visited North Korea and most likely established channels for high-level negotiations over the transfer of weapons.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts