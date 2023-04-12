Chicago to host 2024 DNC

Chicago Theatre is seen in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:10 PM – Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Democratic National Committee has selected Chicago to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

This announcement comes after Chicago beat the other two finalists, Atlanta and New York. According to reports, McCormick Place is set to host most of the meetings that the DNC will have when it comes. The United Center will feature all of the big speeches.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison made a statement.

“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” Harrison said. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families.”

Democratic National Committee (DNC) former Chairwoman Donna Brazile, took to Twitter to congratulate the “Windy City.”

The convention will be reportedly be held from August 19-22, 2024. DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-N.Y.) are anticipated to hold a news conference at the event.

Officials noted that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s (D-Ill.) promised to bankroll the Democrat convention through donations and his personal fortune which gives Chicago a crucial advantage.

“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party’s vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind,” Pritzker said.

Chicago is considered as a stronger site to “celebrate progressives and fight for abortion rights and other priorities,” an official said. The move was also endorsed by key Democrats in Wisconsin and Michigan, two important parts of Biden’s blue wall.

Although Chicago’s gun violence has been a problem, and the city has a new, unproven mayor, the White House decided Chicago was preferable to Atlanta for logistical and political reasons, an official said.

The prevailing view has long been that a presidential contender should be nominated in Chicago. Although it will be the 26th significant political convention to take place in the Windy City, this will be the first one since Democrats nominated Bill Clinton in 1996.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts