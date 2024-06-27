Chicago: Freight Train Derails In Suburb, Prompting Evacuations Over Possible Leak

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:23 PM – Thursday, June 27, 2024

On Thursday, a freight train in a Chicago suburb derailed, briefly forcing the evacuation of surrounding residences and businesses.

According to NBC Chicago, the train derailed in Matteson near 217th Street and Main. There was an enforced evacuation in place due to a possible leak from the overturned cars.

The news station reported that the evacuation had an impact on residents and businesses within a quarter-mile east, a mile west, and a mile south of the location.

On Thursday afternoon, the area’s evacuation was lifted.

About 25 cars “carrying various substances” were involved in the incident, according to a statement from Canadian National Railway. According to a spokeswoman, there were no fires or injuries reported.

A spokesperson stated that a small amount of leftover liquified petroleum gas seeped from one car, but it was “quickly contained.”

“There is no danger to public safety,” the spokesperson added in an email. “A precautionary evacuation was ordered but has since been lifted except for properties immediately adjacent to the site.”

An inquiry is underway to determine what caused the derailment, and additional information will be released later on Thursday night.

Located in Cook County, Illinois, Matteson is a community roughly thirty miles south of downtown Chicago.

