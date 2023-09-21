Chicago Bears Deny Rumors Of FBI Raid Amid Resignation Of Defensive Coordinator

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams of the Chicago Bears heads to the field for warmups during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

1:22 PM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Chicago Bears have denied that their team practice facility, Halas Hall, and former defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ home were raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Williams said on Wednesday he was stepping back to “take care of my health and family.”

Rumors started to spread via social media on Wednesday afternoon, claiming that Williams’ home and the practice facility of the NFL team were raided by the FBI.

“The rumors on social media are offensive and one hundred percent untrue,” said Andrew M. Stroth, Williams’ personal attorney, per NBC. “Coach Williams resigned (Wednesday) because of personal health challenges and personal family issues. There was no raid on Halas Hall, and no raid on his home.”

Brandon Faber, vice president of communications for the Bears, confirmed to NBC that there was no raid.

The 53-year-old missed the team’s game last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with head coach Matt Eberflus saying before the game Williams would be out for “personal reasons.” Eberflus stepped into the role of calling the defense.

However, according to The Pat McAfee Show, they claim the FBI raid did happen at Williams’ house, according to their sources.

Additionally, Bears podcaster Bill Zimmerman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday, saying “The story I’m hearing around Alan Williams, if true, is shocking. I would not expect him to ever return to the Chicago Bears. It has nothing to do with his coaching performance.”

Furthermore, Chicago Bears Tribune Reporter Brad Biggs posted on X saying it’s a real possibility the raid happened.

“Lot of speculation about the status of #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams,” Biggs wrote. “I can tell you for the last 3 days we’ve been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter.”

Meanwhile, Williams stepped away after only two games into his second season with the Bears. He has over 30 years of coaching experience and the veteran defensive play caller intends to return to coaching after taking some time away, according to both Stroth and Williams’ resignation statement.

