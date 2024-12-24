Chemical Company Director Charged In Connection With 2022 Flint River Spill

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

11:40 AM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

A chemical company director has been charged in connection with the unauthorized discharge of oil that left a miles-long oily mix of chemicals in the Flint River in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced on Monday that Rajinder Singh Minhas, 60, was arrested on charges of falsely altering a public record, substantial endangerment to the public, discharge of injurious substance to waters of state, false statements and omissions regarding air pollution control and other charges.

Minhas was also the director and treasurer of Lockhart Chemical, a company based in Flint that produces lubricants, hydraulic fluids, coatings, and metalworking additives.

According to Nessel, the facility’s critical maintenance and improvements were reportedly neglected and mismanaged.

On June 15th, 2022, approximately 15,000 gallons of an oil-chemical mixture were spilled into the Flint river. At the time, a representative with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy stated that the leak originated from a storm sewer that empties into the river.

Later, the state mandated that the business make other adjustments and immediately cease using faulty storm water and wastewater conveyance systems. Since then, Lockhart has declared bankruptcy.

Flint’s drinking water was not in danger at the time, according to officials. Before lead pollution forced Flint to switch back to Lake Huron water from a local provider, the city used the other river for drinking water in 2014 and 2015.

According to court documents, Minhas was freed on a personal bond and is scheduled to return to court on January 2nd for a probable cause conference.

