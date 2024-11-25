Charlotte Airport Service Workers Strike Amid Potential Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel

An American Eagle Airlines Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR aircraft taxis in Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 10, 2024. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:05 AM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, North Carolina, went on strike Monday morning after an overnight vote in favor of the move.

The announcement comes as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) claimed that there may be record Thanksgiving travel this year.

According to Charlotte affiliate, WSOC-TV, the strike involves workers employed by American Airlines contractors ABM and Prospect Airport Services, who are unhappy with “unfair labor practices and poverty wages.”

Airport service workers include cabin cleaners, ramp workers, lavatory workers, wheelchair attendants and trash truck drivers.

Many of those workers earn as little as $12.50 an hour, which is not considered a livable wage for a single person with no children in Charlotte, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials told ABC News.

“Airport service workers make holiday travel possible by keeping airports safe, clean, and running,” the SEIU said. “Despite their critical role in the profits that major corporations enjoy, many airport service workers must work two to three jobs to make ends meet.”

Meanwhile, the strike began at 5 a.m. Monday and is expected to continue over Thanksgiving week when the airport is set to see record travel numbers, according to airport officials.

Additionally, between November 21st and December 2nd, the airport predicts approximately 1.02 million passengers will depart from CLT, a 7% increase from 2023.

Furthermore, the striking workers will also hold a rally at 11 a.m. and a 1 p.m. “Strikesgiving” lunch.

