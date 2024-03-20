CEO Of London Clinic Addresses Document Breach Of Kate Middleton Hospital Records

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The CEO of the London Clinic addressed the alleged security breach of Kate Middleton’s records, saying they will take all “regulatory and disciplinary steps.”

On Wednesday, Al Russell released a statement regarding the staffer who allegedly released the Princess of Wales’ medical records. It was not reported whether her records were disclosed to the U.K. press or to the public.

“Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical, and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality,” Russell said. “We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients who put their trust in us every day.”

He continued, stating that the hospital has “systems in place to monitor [the] management of patient information” and vowed that if there were a breach, “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory, and disciplinary steps would be taken.”

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues,” Russell said.

The comments by Russell come after a hospital insider claimed that at least one staff member tried to access Middleton’s medical records during her stay in January.

According to a report by the outlet Mirror, the anonymous insider called the breach “incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.”

The insider also stated that the hospital reached out to Kensington Palace right after officials became aware of the apparent breach.

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics,” the insider told the Mirror.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

