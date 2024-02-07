CDC: Listeria Outbreak In Cheeses, Dairy Products Sold At 2 Major Grocery Stores, 2 Deaths And 23 Hospitalized Across 11 States

Whole Foods Cheeses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

11:08 AM – Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Some of the United States’ dairy products are suspected of being the source of a Listeria outbreak that has claimed two lives and hospitalized 23 others so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to investigators, one of the reported brands, Rizo-Lopez Foods, has voluntarily recalled tainted cheeses, sour cream, and yogurt due to the potentially fatal listeria infection.

Several large chain stores, including Whole Foods and Food City, carry the brands of the cheeses affected.

According to the CDC, in 11 states, 26 Americans in all have become severely ill, and 23 of them have even been admitted to hospitals. Additionally, there have been two confirmed deaths linked to the outbreak: one in Texas and one in California. The 11 states affected include California, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

The organization is recalling 61 dairy-related products, including yogurt, cheese, sour cream, and crema, which were distributed under 13 different brands that are carried by major grocery stores such as Food City and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The CDC advised consumers to “discard any contaminated goods, thoroughly clean their refrigerator and other surfaces, and see a doctor immediately” if they have any of these symptoms after consuming the above dairy products: fever, headache, stiff neck, fatigue, pains in the muscles, loss of balance, disorientation, and seizures.

Not all patients were questioned, but the CDC did ask a number of those who were very ill about the items they had consumed within a month of being sick. According to the agency, interviews are also still being conducted.

Out of the 22 patients who underwent interviews, 16 (or 73%) mentioned consuming cotija, queso fresco, or other comparable cheeses.

The age range of the hospital patients was under one year old to 88 years old.

The cheese brand Don Francisco was the most reported brand of cheese consumed by the hospitalized individuals.

Additionally, the organization collected bacterial DNA fingerprint samples for whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS revealed a strong genetic relationship between the bacteria in the samples from the sick patients, indicating that the items the affected individuals consumed most likely contributed to their illness.

At Rizo-Lopez’s facility, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gathered samples and conducted investigations.

The Listeria outbreak strain was also discovered on a container used to store cheeses before they are processed. Eating food infected with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes is typically how the bacterial infections are contracted.

The majority of people who consume Listeria-contaminated food will not become severely ill. However, in certain cases, it can still result in mortality, miscarriage in pregnant women, disorientation, and seizures. This can occur if the infection affects the central nervous system in addition to the intestines, which can cause numbness and seizures.

Genetics also play a key role in how one handles Listeria.

According to CDC estimates, each year there are 1,600 Americans with Listeria, and around 260 of them later die from the bacteria.

Products recalled due to Listeria contamination Product Name Brand Blanco Suave Tio Francisco Cotija Food City Cotija Rizo Bros Cotija San Carlos Cotija Tio Francisco Cotija (Grated) Casa Cardenas Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco Cotija Enchilado Casa Cardenas Cotija Enchilado Food City Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Crema Centroamericana Campesino Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Crema Latina Tio Francisco Crema Latina Tio Francisco Crema Menonita Campesino Crema Mexicana Campesino Crema Mexicana Food City Crema Mexicana San Carlos Crema Mexicana Santa Maria Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana (No brand name) Crema Santa Isabel Latina (No brand name) Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana (No brand name) Fresco San Carlos Fresco Tio Francisco Fresco (Michoacano) El Huache Fresco (Michoacano) La Ordena Fresco (Michoacano) Tio Francisco Oaxaca Food City Oaxaca Rizo Bros Oaxaca San Carlos Oaxaca Tio Francisco Oaxaca (Shredded) Tio Francisco Panela Campesino Panela Dos Ranchitos Panela Food City Panela La Ordena Panela San Carlos Panela Tio Francisco Panela Barra Tio Francisco Queso Crema Food City Queso Crema San Carlos Queso Fresco Campesino Queso Fresco Don Francisco Queso Fresco Dos Ranchitos Queso Fresco Food City Queso Fresco Rio Grande Queso Fresco Rizo Bros Queso Fresco San Carlos Queso Fresco Santa Maria Queso Fresco Tio Francisco Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Queso Seco Tio Francisco Requeson Tio Francisco Ricotta (Whole or Part Skim Milk) 365 Whole Foods Market Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango) Tio Francisco

