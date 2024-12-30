CBS News Reporter Blasts Mainstream Media for Purposely Underreporting Biden’s ‘Obvious Cognitive Decline’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the annual House Democrats Issues Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel March 1, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:00 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

CBS News reporter Jan Crawford slammed mainstream left-wing news outlets for turning a blind eye to President Joe Biden’s “obvious cognitive decline” up until it was no longer avoidable following his re-election ending debate performance against Donald Trump.

“Undercovered and underreported, that would be, to me, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable in the televised debate,” Crawford stated during a Sunday “Face the Nation” show.

“And it’s starting to emerge now that his advisors kind of managed his limitations, which has been reported in The Wall Street Journal for four years. And yet he insisted that he could still run for president. We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years, which could have led to a primary for the Democrats,” she continued.

“It could have changed the scope of the entire election. Yet still, incredibly, we read in The Washington Post that his advisors are saying that he regrets that he dropped out of the race, that he thinks he could have beaten Trump. And I think that is either delusional or they’re gaslighting the American people,” Crawford added.

Nevertheless, Robert Costa, CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent, pushed back on Crawford’s assessment during the segment, stating that Biden revealed that he was sick during the disastrous debate performance against Trump “and he’s always been fine and he leaves fine.”

“That is his position, the position of many of his top aides as well, even though there is that reporting,” Costa added.

Meanwhile, conservatives on social media platforms have criticized Crawford for completely missing the point, arguing that she should be pondering why the media would have been incentivized to under-report on Biden’s mental decline.

“CBS News journalist roundtable says Joe Biden’s clear mental and physical decline was the most underreported story of 2024. But true self reflection would demands question — why was that? The answer is because most legacy media are Democrat propagandists,” wrote Outkick founder Clay Travis.

“After actively engaging in a coverup of Biden’s cognitive state — legacy media is now attempting to rewrite history and play the hapless victim of a White House that managed to dupe them for four years,” another user added.

“Biden’s condition wasn’t ‘underreported’ it was actively denied and covered up by CBSNews @CNN @ABC @NBCNews You all suck,” another user responded.

