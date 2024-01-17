Catherine, Princess Of Wales Hospitalized After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visits Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:30 PM –Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Kensington Palace has announced that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is set to reside in a hospital for up to two weeks following her most recent surgery.

Catherine will spend between 10 to 14 days in the hospital following a “secretive” abdominal surgery that took place on Tuesday.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Wednesday.

The palace announced that while the planned procedure went well, the 42-year old will not be able to attend to any royal duties until April.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” a statement said.

The palace neglected to mention additional details regarding the princess’s current condition or the reason why she underwent surgery. However, the palace did disclose that it was “not cancer-related.”

When she is discharged from the hospital, Catherine will reportedly recover at her residence in Windsor with her husband Prince William by her side and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Prince William will not undertake official duties while Kate is in the hospital and during the immediate period that she returns home.

Shortly after the news of her surgery was released, Buckingham Palace also revealed that King Charles III will similarly undergo surgery next week. His treatment will involve correcting his enlarged prostate.

