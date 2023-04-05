Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:22 AM – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Bob Lee, the tech executive who created the mobile payment service Cash App was killed in San Francisco, California on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old was attacked and stabbed to death in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. Lee was then transported to a nearby hospital where he had succumbed to his wounds according to police.

No arrest has been made in relation to the murder, and police have not released any details about a suspect.

The news of his death was confirmed by Paul Bohm, the founder of the San Francisco based cryptocurrency company, MobileCoin, where Lee had been employed as the Chief Product Office since 2021.

Lee’s close friend, Jake Shields who is a mixed martial arts champion, tweeted out that Lee was attacked while was walking in the “good” part of the city, and that he was randomly targeted.

The tech mogul worked at Google early in his career where he worked as an engineer on the Android core library. He was then hired by Square to work on its Android app, where he became the company’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 2011. While employed at Square, he developed Cash App, which was originally known as Square Cash.

Lee was a longtime member of the Bay Area as part of the software development company, until recently when he made the move to Miami.

He was back in town on a business trip, when he had decided to stay in town for an extra day. The attack on Lee that resulted in his death took place less than a mile away from the office where he had previously worked on the startup team of Square.

Tech leaders mourned the death of Lee and slammed San Francisco officials for the high rate of crime in the city. Elon Musk replied to Shields’ tweet, saying that “violent crime in SF is horrific.”

Violent crime has been on the rise recently in San Francisco. So far in 2023, as of April 2, there has been 12 homicides in the city so far, which is higher than the 10 during the same period last year.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the California city has “one of the highest crime rates in America compared to communities of all sizes.”

The website went on to explain that violent crime rate in the city is “one of the highest in the nation” with the chance of a person being a victim of a “violent or property crime here is one in 18.” The crimes that were tracked included “rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, including assault with a deadly weapon.”

San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detective Raj Vaswani asked that anyone with information or video footage of the crime to contact police.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts