Car ramming terror attack leaves one dead and several injured in Israel

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 1:15 PM – Friday, April 7, 2023

Magen David Adom emergency services say that one fatality has been confirmed, along with six injuries after a car rammed into pedestrians at Tel Aviv promenade on Friday.

According to emergency services, the attack occurred near Charles Clore Park, with all the victims being tourists. Medics declared the death of a man approximately 30 years old, with early reports suggesting that he was an Italian visitor.

Among the injured are a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl who were moderately injured. A man, around 50, and an elderly woman, around 70, were also lightly hurt in the attacks.

Initial reports suggest that the attacker fired his weapon from the window of his vehicle before ramming his car into the pedestrians and then ultimately crashing the vehicle.

Police reported that the attacker had been “neutralized” after authorities arrived on scene.

“I got to the scene first,” a first responder told Army Radio, “I saw three injured lying on the ground. The terrorist was lying with a weapon next to him and a few police officers around him.”

“The policeman approached the car together with the Tel Aviv municipality inspectors, and identified that the driver was trying to reach for the weapon he had in his possession,” the police said. “The policeman and the inspectors neutralized the driver and killed him.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu has reportedly been briefed about the attack, and ordered police to call up all the reservist Border Police units. He has also ordered the Israel Defense Forces to mobilize more units due to the two terror attacks that took place in Israel on Friday.

The prime minister has also urged citizens to heed the instructions of all security forces in fears of further violent escalations.

This is a developing story.

