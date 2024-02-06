Car Giant Honda Recalling More Than 750K Vehicles To Fix Faulty Sensor That Could Affect Airbags

A Honda Accord car is displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on February 06, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Honda announced the recall of 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. for an air bag defect that could unintentionally deploy the air bags in a collision. The recall includes certain 2020 to 2022 Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic vehicles as well as 2020 and 2021 model years of Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

1:43 PM – Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The car company Honda is recalling over 750,000 vehicles due to a faulty sensor causing the front passenger airbags to inflate when they’re not supposed to.

The massive recall will cover various Honda Models that include the Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic Sedan, HR-V, and Odyssey models from 2020 to 2022 model years.

The recall also includes the 2021 and 2022 Civic hatchback, the 2021 Civic Type R and Insight, the 2020 and 2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, and Accord Hybrid.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted documents on Tuesday stating that the front passenger seat weight sensor could crack and short circuit, which could fail to turn off the airbag as intended.

The sensors are mandatory in the vehicles to make sure the airbags are disabled if children or small adults are in the seats.

Meanwhile, Honda dealers will replace the seat sensors at no cost to owners and owners will be notified starting March 18th.

Additionally, the car company stated in documents that it has 3,834 warranty claims but there were no reports of injuries or deaths from the problem that was between June 30, 2020, and January 19, 2024.

