Canada: Fatal Home Shooting Leaves 6 People Dead, Including 4 Minors

Members of the coroner’s office stand outside the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Photo via AP/file)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:00 AM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

Six people have died, including four children, during a fatal shooting at a residence in Ottawa’s Barrhaven neighborhood.

On Thursday, police stated that “six people died during a mass shooting” the previous night after being gunned down in their home. According to reports, police answered an influx of 9-1-1 calls in the area shortly before 11 p.m. local time.

Authorities stated that a man was arrested at the scene, and another individual was found alive inside the home and was rushed to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs described the tragedy as a “mass shooting,” adding that they did not believe it was a domestic violence-related incident. Additionally, the police have not yet confirmed if there was any relationship between the gunmen and the victims.

“Obviously, it’s a horrific scene,” Stubbs said. “I’m sure the impact on the community is great.”

The identities of the slain children and adults, as well as the suspect, have not been made public.

Ottawa’s mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, called the mass shooting “one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city’s history.”

“We are proud to live in a safe community, but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents,” he tweeted.

“Thank you to our emergency responders who are investigating and supporting those who are affected by this terrible event.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!

