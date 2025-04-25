Camping World CEO Closes North Carolina Store Amid Dispute Over Oversized American Flags

BCEO & Chairman of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises Marcus Lemonis speaks onstage during “CNBC ‘The Profit’ Breakfast Session” at the NBC portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour – Day 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

8:34 AM – Friday, April 25, 2025

The CEO of Camping World claimed that he was forced to close down one of his North Carolina stores after defying local politicians over his massive American flags flying over different store locations.

Marcus Lemonis made the omission that one of the national RV dealerships in Greenville, NC, was closed on April 18th.

The CEO said he was forced to shut down operations at one of the two locations after the city council sued him and the company for violating city ordinance with massive American flags, and continues to impose fines.

“We think the ordinance is wrong,” Lemonis told local radio station WTIB, according to WITN. ” I think it’s also wrong council members have been working very actively to disparage my business and on Friday I had to consolidate modifications of 2 dealerships in town.”

The surprising closing of Camping World’s Forest River RV retail comes as Lemonis has been in an ongoing legal battle against the Greenville City Council and defied lawsuits to fly the massive American flag.

Lemonis also told the local radio station that Camping World had two stores in Greenville, North Carolina, where the flags flew outside until the Greenville Boulevard site was shuttered.

The affected Greenville store had “been unfortunately impacted uniquely” by the city, according to Lemonis.

The city of Greenville noted that the flag is close to the size of a basketball court, towering at almost 3,200 feet. The pole it flies from is around 130 feet tall, which is almost double the current allowance.

“This has never been about removing an American flag or the type of flag. It is about bringing the flag into compliance with City Code,” Greenville Communications Manager Brock Letchworth said. “We look forward to finding a resolution that will result in the continued display of the flag, but in a way that does not violate local laws.”

The 51-year-old CEO suggested the city ordinances violated North Carolina state law, but didn’t specify an exact legislation.

Lemonis, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, stood firm in his decision not to take down the “Old Glory,” citing the hard work he put in moving to the U.S.

“I wasn’t born in this country. I emigrated from Beirut, Lebanon. Came here to Miami, Florida and had an opportunity to live the American dream in this country. I’ve put a lot of sweat and tears into building this business for my people, for the country. And it’s my love letter to tell everybody how grateful I am this country provided me an opportunity where it didn’t have to. To make money, to be a capitalist, to provide jobs in America,” he wrote.

On Thursday, he shared a video that featured veteran customers and employees who praised the flag and the company’s patriotism.

“I am a veteran and I served for three years in the US Army. I stand over the bay every morning and look at the flag waving. Just makes me proud to work here,” Technician Michael Monday said.

Additionally, Camping World is facing a lawsuit from the city of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Sevierville, located 30 miles outside Knoxville, argued the flag in its city can be a distraction to drivers.

“Let us be clear: the City of Sevierville is not, and never will be, against patriotism,” officials wrote. “Excessively tall structures can create visual distractions for motorists, pose potential safety hazards, and impact the scenic views that are a vital part of what makes Sevierville a destination for residents and visitors alike.”

