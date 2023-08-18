Camp Pendleton Marine Dies In Live-Fire Training

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

12:50 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

A United States Marine has died after a live-fire training in Oceanside, California.

Officials announced on Friday morning that a Marine at Camp Pendleton’s School of Infantry-West had died the previous night during a live-fire training.

Captain Josh Pena, a spokesman for the Training and Education Command, which runs the infantry school, said that the school will be providing support to the family and fellow peers of the victim.

“The command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts,” Pena said. “SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time.”

The school is one of the places new Marines go to for training after boot camp. The exercise was part of one of their routine training sessions.

“At SOI, recently graduated enlisted Marines continue their education and training to become more proficient in the fundamentals of being a rifleman,” the Marine Corps website states. “Marines with a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) of infantry are trained at the Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), while all non-infantry Marines are trained at the Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT).”

Pena said that more information, as well as the identity of the victim will be released within 24-hours after family members are notified of the tragedy.

Officials have stated that there is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the death.

