California Sheriff ‘Really Upset’ That Kamala Harris Featured Him In New Campaign Ad

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:15 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024

A California Sheriff says he’s “really upset” by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign ad, which he says featured him without his permission.

“In light of a recent political ad put out by Kamala Harris featuring Sheriff Boudreaux, as well as other local law enforcement, the Sheriff wants to make it abundantly clear that his image is being used without his permission, and he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

Boudreaux has spent 37 years in the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and he is currently the president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association.

The video footage used in the political ad was taken in 2013 in California’s Central Valley, when Harris was the California attorney general.

The new ad falsely paints Harris as a border hawk, claiming, “as Vice President, she backed the toughest border control bill in decades.”

Although the ad claims Harris was tough on the border, the “Border Czar” allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the country, according to the House Budget Committee.

Boudreaux recalled the day when Harris visited in 2013, calling the appearance “smoke and mirrors.”

“We were in the green room. She never came in and said hello to any of us. She walked up front, gave her presser, literally walked out, never said hi to any of us,” said Boudreaux. “I’m disgusted because, you know, she didn’t shake hands. She didn’t say hello. And she’s taken credit for all this work that the locals did.”

Mike Boudreaux also wrote a statement regarding the Harris ad for Golden State Justice, Boudreaux’s political action committee.

“As Attorney General, Kamala Harris undercut efforts by California law enforcement officials to stop criminals from flooding our state with guns and drugs across the border,” Boudreaux wrote.

“She repeatedly defunded and shuttered task forces designed to protect our residents, leaving the Valley and our state vulnerable,” he continued. “Kamala’s sad attempt to paint herself as tough on the border by implying my support – and the support of neighboring law enforcement leaders – is pathetic.”

