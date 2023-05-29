California Dreamin’: Pres. Trump Boasts Double Digit Lead In New State Poll

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan courtroom today to 34 counts related to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the first criminal charges for any former U.S. president. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:15 AM – Monday, May 29, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has capped off a massive turnaround in a latest California state poll. According to the latest poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, 44% of California’s likely GOP primary voters back Trump while 26% support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This new advantage for team Trump caps off a net-26 point swing for the 45th president. In February, the same poll showed DeSantis leading Trump by 8 points in California.

During the same time period, Trump’s net favorability among Republican voters as well. From February to May, Trump’s favorability has risen from 69% to 74%.

Additionally, 86% of Republican voters also declared they believe the numerous investigations facing the 45th president were political. To go even further, 70% claimed the investigations should stop altogether “because they are worsening the nation’s political divisions.”

California plays a significant role in national elections, as it will send 169 delegates to the Republican National Convention. This is the most out of any state in the country.

The strong poll numbers continue an encouraging trend both at the national and state level for Trump as the GOP primary inches closer. A new poll from Echelon Insights showed Trump up by 30 points on the Florida governor. The survey has 49% of likely GOP primary voters supporting the 45th president while 19% back DeSantis.

A National Research poll commissioned by American Greatness also showed Trump with a 25 point lead in South Carolina, one of the first presidential nominating states.

“Former President Donald Trump holds a 25-point lead over Governor Ron DeSantis in a multi-candidate ballot, 43%-18%, among likely South Carolina Republican Primary voters,” the poll reads. “Of note: South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley combine for 22% of the vote.”

DeSantis announced his presidential campaign on a Twitter Space with Elon Musk, and will be kicking his campaign off with events in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina in the coming days.

