Calif: Tsunami Warning Called Off Following 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Thursday, December 5, 2024

UPDATE 12:30 PM– A tsunami warning in Northern California has been cancelled following a massive earthquake.

11:57 AM- A large earthquake that struck a city in northern California has now prompted a tsunami warning.

The recent earthquake that struck off the coast of Humboldt County had been registered preliminarily as being a 6.6. However, it was later updated by the U.S. Geological Survey to a 7.0.

The earthquake’s epicenter was detected off the coast, 61 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, in Humboldt County. The earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m.

Following the initial earthquake, an aftershock 5.8. magnitude earthquake was felt near Cobb, California, in Lake County.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the California Coast. Nearly 5 million residents are currently affected by the tsunami warning.

The Thursday quake was the largest to hit the Golden State in five years. In 2019, Ridgecrest, California, experienced a 7.1 earthquake.

