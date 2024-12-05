Calif: Tsunami Warning Called Off Following 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
Thursday, December 5, 2024
UPDATE 12:30 PM– A tsunami warning in Northern California has been cancelled following a massive earthquake.
11:57 AM- A large earthquake that struck a city in northern California has now prompted a tsunami warning.
The recent earthquake that struck off the coast of Humboldt County had been registered preliminarily as being a 6.6. However, it was later updated by the U.S. Geological Survey to a 7.0.
The earthquake’s epicenter was detected off the coast, 61 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, in Humboldt County. The earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m.
Following the initial earthquake, an aftershock 5.8. magnitude earthquake was felt near Cobb, California, in Lake County.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the California Coast. Nearly 5 million residents are currently affected by the tsunami warning.
The Thursday quake was the largest to hit the Golden State in five years. In 2019, Ridgecrest, California, experienced a 7.1 earthquake.
