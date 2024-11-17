Calif: 3 Dead Following Shooting And Fire In Lancaster Home, No Arrests Made 

Stock Image (Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:56 PM – Sunday, November 17, 2024

Three people have been found dead and another was injured during a shooting in Lancaster, California.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that d multiple people had been shot inside a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, and deputies arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the house.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), the 9-1-1 call was made at 1:27 a.m. by a teenager living at the home.

“She called 911. She stayed in her room because she was scared and that’s when the deputies were able to locate her, extract her from the home,” said LASD Detective Steve DeJong. “She probably could have suffered some life-threatening injuries.”

The LASD also stated that deputies rescued three people from the home, while arriving firefighters rescued two more from inside. Three of the victims died on the scene, while paramedics rushed another to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Deputies believe all of the victims, three men and one woman, are in their early twenties.

Three dogs were also found dead at the scene. It’s unclear how the animals died.

Around 4 a.m., the fire department reported one person in custody, but sheriff’s officials confirmed around 8 a.m. that no one had been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to reach the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!