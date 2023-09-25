Buttigieg Says Biden Will Be Picketing With Auto Union Workers Because ‘He’s Deeply Pro-Worker’

(L) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images / (R) Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:42 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023

Pete Buttigieg, the United States secretary of transportation, stated on Sunday that President Joe Biden will be joining auto union workers on the picket line this week because he is “deeply pro-worker” and not to gain any advantage against former President Donald Trump.

Biden is scheduled to go to Michigan on Tuesday to meet with members of the United Auto Workers union who are currently on strike, the White House said on Friday.

“I think this is President Biden being who he is,” Buttigieg said in an interview on Meet the Press, describing him as “the most unapologetically pro-worker, pro-union president we’ve ever had.”

“The President will join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” the administration said in a statement.

Buttigieg stated that Biden is attending because he heavily supports the union, and “that’s going to be on display, I think, when he’s on those picket lines.”

Former President Trump will also address autoworkers in a prime-time speech on Wednesday as a counterprogramming to the Republican primary debate, which he will not be attending, according to sources who recently spoke with the press.

Buttigieg claimed that Biden wants “the auto sector to succeed, as well,” and also said it is “pushing the parties to get to a win-win deal that does right by workers.”

However, Buttigieg avoided answering questions regarding specifics, such as what a win-win arrangement would entail and if the Biden administration would support a four-day workweek proposal.

“When you have record profits in this industry, there ought to be record pay and record benefits going to the workers who are creating that value. That’s only fair.”

UAW President Shawn Fain, whose leadership Trump has criticized in the past, extended an invitation to Biden to join the workers who are on strike.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) applauded Biden’s decision to support the workers in an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, calling it a “historic, historic event.”

“We have never seen in modern history a president show up to a picket line like this,” AOC (D-N.Y.) asserted.

