Bud Light dethroned as America’s best-selling beer

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

2:07 PM – Friday, June 9, 2023

During the month of May, it has been reported that Bud Light sales have plunged, thus making Modelo Especial the nation’s newest, best-selling brew.

Written on its website, Modelo claims to be a Pilsner-style Lager that was initially made in Mexico in 1925.

According to Circana/IRI statistics, Modelo Especial retail sales reached $333 million in the four weeks ending May 28th, representing a 15.6% increase over the same time last year.

The transgender rights activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney’s advertising fiasco had been the reported source for the decline in Bud Light sales.

Some businesses were compelled to give away the beer for free after customers had objected the beer brand. According to The Wall Street Journal, Bud Light had even resorted to purchase back unsold, expired alcohol from wholesalers.

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) said that it will increase Bud Light promotion and provide customers incentives. Last weekend, the business provided $15 back on 15-packs of beer, which resulted in cases being sold for as little as $1.50 in some areas, according to Williams, who claimed that this helped the business make a small turnaround.

Conservatives, including musicians like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt, took to social media and demanded a boycott of the well-known drink in response to the controversy.

In response to the company’s attempt to dissociate itself from the promotion, the LGBTQ+ community expressed their outrage, leading several pubs to remove all Anheuser-Busch products from their menus.

Business experts are allegedly advising Bud Light that if it wants to win back customers’ confidence, it will need to make significant adjustments.

Vice President of Analytics and Insights at Bump Williams Consulting, Dave Williams, provided a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

“Unless Bud Light starts to experience a serious course correction in terms of performance, which can only come from consumers finding their way back into the brand family, then that firm grip on the No. 1 rank by year-end loosens a bit more every week,” Williams said.

