British Nurse Found Guilty Of Killing 7 Babies On Neonatal Unit

6:05 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

A British nurse was found guilty on Friday for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill another six.

After 22 days of deliberation, a Manchester Crown Court jury found 33-year-old Lucy Letby guilty of killing the newborns, including two triplet boys.

“Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion, too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms,” senior prosecutor Pascale Jones said. “Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives.”

Victims’ families stated they will “forever be grateful” for the jury convicting Letby and sitting through 145 days of disturbing evidence.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of killing the babies by multiple methods. Including injecting air into their bloodstreams and distributing air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes. Additionally, Letby was accused of poisoning the babies with insulin.

During the investigation, police searched Letby’s house and found several handwritten notes, with one in particular reading “I am evil I did this.”

According to the Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), she secretly attacked 13 babies on the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016.

After the verdict, the British government launched their own private investigation to look into the handling of concerns raised by the hospital staff where Letby worked.

“This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need, I am determined their voices are heard, and they are involved in shaping the scope of the inquiry should they wish to do so,” Health Secretary Steve Barclay said.

The 33-year-old declined to be in the courtroom on Friday when the verdicts were read and has said she will not appear in court on Monday.

Letby is considered the country’s worst baby killer in several decades.

